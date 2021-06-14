FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Father’s Day designer watch ideas 70% off from $14 Gold Box: Hugo, Kors, Citizen, Movado, more

-
70% off $14-$525

Knock out your father’s day shopping in one fell swoop. Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a large selection of designer watches at up to 70% off. Makers such as Invicta, Citizen, Bulova, Kors, Hugo and more are here in a wide variety of styles and price points ranging from $13.77 to $525

I’m partial to this Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph Mens Watch for $222.75, normally $500

If your Dad likes Apple Watches, there are some heavy savings there this year as well.

Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph Mens Watch, Super Titanium, Weekender features:

  • SUPER TITANIUM: made with titanium treated with Duratect, Citizen’s proprietary surface-hardening coating, creating a material 40% lighter and five times more scratch-resistant than stainless steel.
  • LIGHT-POWERED ECO-DRIVE: Converts any light, whether natural or artificial, into energy. Energy is stored in a permanently rechargeable power cell. The watch recharges continuously in any light to run forever, with no battery changes required, ever. Time accuracy: Average monthly deviation: +/-15 seconds
  • WATER RESISTANT TO 100 M: This Citizen tactical watch is water resistant to 100m (333 ft). In general, it’s suitable to wear in the shower, in professional marine activities like swimming and snorkeling, and in surface water sports, but not for scuba diving.
  • CLASSIC SILVER WATCH: Two-tone styling, a Super Titanium bracelet band, a screw-back case, an ion-plated bezel, luminous blue hands and markers; a 43-mm titanium case with antireflective mineral crystal, and Japanese quartz movement with analog display.
  • FUNCTIONS: Citizen watches for men include a 1/20 second chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes, 12- and 24-hour time, a perpetual calendar, dual time (a second time zone), a tachymeter, a date display, and an alarm.
  • PERPETUAL CALENDAR: The date is displayed and automatically set for months ending in 28 ,29, 30 or 31-day months, and is even programmed for leap years through February 2100.
  • GUARANTEE & 5 YEAR WARRANTY: At Citizen, we stand by quality and craftsmanship. Every Citizen purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 5-year limited warranty so you can be sure your new Citizen timepiece meets your expectations.

