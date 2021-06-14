Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just $9.50 Prime shipped (40% off, New low)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED 49.2-foot LED Strip Lights for $9.59 Prime shipped when the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to overhaul the look of one or several different rooms, this kit should do the trick. It affordably delivers three 16.4-foot RGB strip light strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can sense music and change light colors while staying in sync with the beat. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s quite difficult to beat the deal above. This fact is promptly exemplified when peeking at Amazon’s list of best-sellers. For instance, this 16.4-foot Govee LED strip light is about as close as you can get at $12 Prime shipped. It’s only a third of the length, but does boast a waterproof design, unlike the lead deal.

Downloading an app allows you to adjust brightness, change colors, turn on/off the RGB LED strip.

Built-in sensitive mic in the controller switch, lights will pulsate and change colors along with the environmental sound and music.

Comes with a 24-key IR remote control with 4 music modes to control the LED light strip.

3-button switch on the power cord to change brightness, colors and music mode.

