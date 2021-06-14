Prime members can bring home the Amazon Alexa Smart Plug at $15 today (40% off)

Prime members can now score the Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 shipped. Regularly $25, this is $10 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This “certified for humans” smart plug adds Alexa voice control to any outlet. With no smart home hub required, it provides simple scheduling for convenience and to save on energy bills as well as remote control when you’re away from the house/office. It is also “simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 434,000 customers. More details below.

A more affordable option that provides similar functionality, just without the Amazon branding, is the Gosund Mini Smart Plug. It sells for $9 Prime shipped and carries similarly solid reviews from over 20,000 Amazon customers. You’ll have to use the Gosund app here, but you’ll still receive Alexa voice control and just about everything else you get with today’s lead deal.

Check out this ongoing deal on the 3-outlet meross HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug as well as this morning’s price drops on the Arlo Pro 4/Ultra 2/Essential cameras and bundles, then head over to our smart home hub for even more. We have a great offer on a pair of Echo smart speakers for $120 shipped as well as Marshall’s Stanmore II Wi-Fi-enabled Alexa Voice Smart Speaker, and the latest model Kasa Dual Outdoor Smart Plug, just to name a few.

More on the Amazon Smart Plug:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!