FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime members can bring home the Amazon Alexa Smart Plug at $15 today (40% off)

-
AmazonSmart Home
40% off $15

Prime members can now score the Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 shipped. Regularly $25, this is $10 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This “certified for humans” smart plug adds Alexa voice control to any outlet. With no smart home hub required, it provides simple scheduling for convenience and to save on energy bills as well as remote control when you’re away from the house/office. It is also “simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 434,000 customers. More details below. 

A more affordable option that provides similar functionality, just without the Amazon branding, is the Gosund Mini Smart Plug. It sells for $9 Prime shipped and carries similarly solid reviews from over 20,000 Amazon customers. You’ll have to use the Gosund app here, but you’ll still receive Alexa voice control and just about everything else you get with today’s lead deal. 

Check out this ongoing deal on the 3-outlet meross HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug as well as this morning’s price drops on the Arlo Pro 4/Ultra 2/Essential cameras and bundles, then head over to our smart home hub for even more. We have a great offer on a pair of Echo smart speakers for $120 shipped as well as Marshall’s Stanmore II Wi-Fi-enabled Alexa Voice Smart Speaker, and the latest model Kasa Dual Outdoor Smart Plug, just to name a few. 

More on the Amazon Smart Plug:

  • Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.
  • Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.
  • Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.
  • Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.
  • Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Massive Blu-ray/4K sale with all-time lows on Indiana J...
Targus Work + Play Backpack falls to $30.50, more Mac-r...
Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew and...
Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off...
Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just ...
D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on A...
Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD ...
Razer’s 74g Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse falls...
Show More Comments

Related

$10

This 2-pack of Wi-Fi smart bulbs works with Siri Shortcuts at $10

$5/each Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe 10-inch 8A pole saw makes light work of tree trimming at $72, more

Learn More
New lows

Massive Blu-ray/4K sale with all-time lows on Indiana Jones, Godzilla, LOTR, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
66% off

Targus Work + Play Backpack falls to $30.50, more Mac-ready bags from $12 (Up to 66% off)

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $170+

Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew and milk frother now $120 (Reg. up to $180)

$120 Learn More
30% off

Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off school supplies sale from $4.50

From $4.50 Learn More
Review

Volonic Valet 3 review: A high-end, designer iPhone and AirPods FreePower charging system with a price to match

Learn More
40% off

Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just $9.50 Prime shipped (40% off, New low)

$9.50 Learn More