Save $150 on Marshall’s Stanmore II Wi-Fi-enabled Alexa Voice Smart Speaker at $250

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $400, and still fetching as much from Best Buy, today’s offer is $150 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Taking it a notch or two up from your average Bluetooth speaker, this one connects to your Wi-Fi network and offers up built-in voice commands via Amazon’s virtual assistant, as well as control over other Alexa-enabled gear. Alongside the iconic Marshall aesthetics here with a pebbled leather-like finish, it sports a pair of 15 watt class D amplifiers and a “mighty subwoofer” as well as both on-board analog and smartphone controls. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

For a more affordable solution in the Marshall lineup, we are also tracking a light price drop on the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $129.99 shipped. While only $20 off the going $150 price, this is matching the Amazon all-time low, the best we can find, and a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It’s not quite as loud, nor does it sport the smart features of today’s lead deal, but it does have that Marshall magic and solid 4+ star ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers. And be sure to check out the new colorways Marshall launched earlier this year while you’re at it.

Otherwise, just score a OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $26 with a 4+ star rating from nearly 139,000 Amazon customers or head over to our portable Bluetooth speaker guide and scope out more of the deals you’ll find there.

Here are our hands-on reviews for the Marshall Major IV Headphones with wireless charging and the brand’s first true wireless earbuds. Or forget all of that and just score a pair of Apple AirPods Max at a new all-time low.

More on the Marshall Stanmore II Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker:

Revolutionary sound now with Alexa

Control your music without lifting a finger

Customize your sound with the Marshall app or the analog controls

Easily set up your Marshall voice speaker in just a few steps. Use the app to control your music with playback commands, customize one-touch presets, or connect to other Alexa-enabled devices.

Led lights on the front for Built in Alexa service.Voice mute button.Connects to your Wi-Fi network.Multiple ways to listen

