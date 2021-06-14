FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 5G-equipped Galaxy S21+ unlocked 128GB smartphone now $749 (Reg. $1,000)

-
eBay Daily DealsAndroidSamsung
$250 off $749

The official Microsoft eBay store is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone (Unlocked) in silver for $749 shipped. Regularly fetching $1,000, like it does at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $250 off the going rate, $50 below our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Centered around a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, this is one of Samsung’s latest handsets to carry 5G support alongside the all-day battery life. A triple-sensor 64MP camera array is joined by 8K video recording capabilities, the Space Zoom function, and 128GB of onboard storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 165 customers you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A great way to protect your investment is with an well-rated case and this Spigen Liquid Air Armor is a solid option. Selling for just $13 Prime shipped at Amazon, it carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. This model sports “Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection.” And this pack of particularly affordable screen protectors might be a good idea to make sure that display stays in good shape as well.

Today’s Galaxy S21+ deal joins this morning’s $150 price drops on the TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone and the 10L model. But you’ll also find even more offers in our Android hub including OnePlus 9 at a new all-time low and our latest roundup of games and apps to enjoy at a discount. We also still have LG’s Velvet 128GB 5G smartphone at $279 and additional offers waiting for you right here.

More on the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G:

  • Pro Grade Camera: Zoom in close, take photos and videos like a pro, and capture incredible share-ready moments with our easy-to-use, multi-lens camera
  • Sharp 8K Video: Capture your life’s best moments in head-turning, super-smooth 8K video that gives your movies that cinema-style quality
  • Multiple Ways to Record: Create share-ready videos and GIFs on the spot with multi-cam recording and automatic professional-style effects
  • 30 Space Zoom: Get amazing power and clarity, zoom in from afar or magnify details of nearby objects; Zoom Lock keeps focus and stability

