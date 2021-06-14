FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone now $150 off at Amazon + 10L at $157 (New lows)

The official TCL Amazon storefront is now offering its 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped after you clip the $100 on-page coupon. Also matched at B&H. That’s up to $150 below the regular $450 price tag, $81+ under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Sporting a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, this model carries a quad camera setup with 64MP with hybrid auto focus, 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and a 5MP macro sensor. Expandable microSD card storage, a fingerprint reader in the screen, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars from over 560 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review right here. Head below for a solid deal on the TCL 10L model. 

TCL’s Amazon storefront is also offering the TCL 10L Unlocked Android Smartphone for $156.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is up to $93 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Featuring a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with 64GB of internal memory (expandable to 256GB with a microSD card), this model also carries a quad rear camera array with dual LED flash and a 16MP front-facing selfie sensor. Unlocked and compatible with GSM carriers, it is powered via a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor alongside 6GB of RAM. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. 

Dive into our Android deal hub for even more hardware offers as well as our latest roundup of app and game deals. We are also still tracking a great deal on the OnePlus 9 with a 120Hz display at a new low of $687 and even more right here

More on the TCL 10 Pro: 

  • 6.47” FHD + curved AMOLED display. Watch your screen brought to life with NXTVISION display technology. The stunning dual-sided 3D glass design adds to the majestic display quality.
  • Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 64MP (ultra high-res) with hybrid auto focus + 2MP 2.9μm super low light video + 16MP (123° super wide-angle) + 5MP (macro). 24MP front-facing selfie camera.
  • Up to 128GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card (sold separately).
  • Compatible with GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile. This device is also certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network. If your device is not receiving messages or experiences an error when making phone calls on Verizon, your account may need to be provisioned to support “CDMA-less” devices. 

