Best Android app deals of the day: Tormentum, Home Workouts Pro, Speedometer Pro, more

We are now ready to gather all of Friday’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps to head into the weekend. One of the best Android gaming controllers is still on sale at a new all-time low, and you’ll find even more where that came from right here, but for now we are turning attention to the Google Play software deals. Highlights of today’s discounted collection include titles such as Tormentum – Dark Sorrow, Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad), Speedometer GPS Pro, When Silence Fell, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

TORMENTUM is a dark fantasy Point and Click adventure game with plenty of puzzles and mini games. Get ready for an adventure unlike any other! A nameless hero finds himself in a mystery place between fantasy and nightmare. He doesn’t remember his name nor where he comes from. Wandering through strange lands, he struggles to discover the truth about the world around him, as well as about himself. Can you escape from this dark world with plenty of devilish puzzles?

