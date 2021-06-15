FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers women’s workout wear for summer from $15 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Gym People via Amazon is offering women’s workout wear from $15 Prime shipped. A standout from this sale is the on-trend Longline Sports Tank Top for $15. Regularly this tank top is priced at $22 and today’s rate is the second lowest price we’ve seen. It’s available in an array of color options and pairs nicely with shorts, joggers or leggings alike. The material is lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking. It also has a built-in bra for added support and is perfect for workouts. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal to take advantage of today is the Gym People Athletic Jogger Pants that are currently starting from $18. For comparison, these joggers are regularly priced at $29 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. You can find this style in fourteen color options and they will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. They’re great for working out, lounging, or everyday events. Plus, the large waistband was designed for comfort as well as the tapered hem adds a flattering touch. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 7,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers.

You will also want to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off styles that rarely go on sale.

The Gym People Longline Sports Tank Top features:

  • Crop tank sports bra make of lightweight, breathable and stretchy fabric, sweat-wicking keep you dry.
  • Full figure with racerback design not only effectively protect against shock, prevent the bra from shifting, but also beautify your back curve, increase the fashion sexy style.
  • This Sports Bra & Tank Top Shirt also makes a great choice for everyday bra.
  • Wear over your favorite sports leggings for an easy yoga workoutt fit

