Twelve South Apple gear sale slashes up to 57% off: All-new ActionSleeve 2, StayGo Hub, more

-
57% off From $34

Amazon is offering the Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch 40mm for $35.99 shipped. That’s 10% less than official pricing and marks the first discount we have tracked. If you’re looking to level up your workouts with Apple Watch, Twelve South’s all-new ActionSleeve 2 has you covered. This recent release benefits from added stitching around the entire thing and various material improvements aimed at delivering increased levels of comfort. With it you’ll get improved heart rating tracking and the ability to free up your wrist during workouts. Ratings are still rolling in, but we recently went hands-on and reviewed it as a part of our on-going Tested with 9to5Toys series. Continue reading to find more Twelve South discounts up to 57% off.

More Twelve South discounts:

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also be interested in the price drops found in our Apple guide. Headliners include a FREE $10 Apple gift card with your Beats Studio Buds pre-order at Costco, unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max from $770, and much more. Don’t forget that we’ve also spotted a variety of MacBook-friendly bags from $12 and yesterday we covered Cooler Master’s new ErgoStand Air aluminum laptop stand with a fold-flat design.

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 features:

  • Added stitching around the entire ActionSleeve prevents separation and material improvements increase comfort while using
  • ActionSleeve allows you to keep using Apple Watch when sports gear or activity restricts wrist placement or causes discomfort
  • Improves heart rate tracking with tighter, uniform skin contact

