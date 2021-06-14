FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Targus Work + Play Backpack falls to $30.50, more Mac-ready bags from $12 (Up to 66% off)

Amazon is offering the Targus Work + Play Fitness Backpack for $30.41 shipped. That’s up to 66% off official pricing at Targus, over $49 less than the amount it has averaged at Amazon over the last six months, and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for an expansive backpack that’s perfect for work, the gym, and more, this could be the one for you. It boasts a ventilated front compartment that’s perfect for keeping shoes or clothes separate from a laptop and other gear. This bag also includes a detachable laundry bag that’s made with both wet and dry clothes in mind. There’s enough space for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized notebooks. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale from $12.

More backpacks on sale:

Since you’re here, there is a viable chance you’ll stand to benefit from visiting our Mac accessory, PC gaming, or sports and fitness guides. Some of the standout posts there include this batch of monitor deals from $180, the Samsung 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD at $60, and even a Weider Pro Bench Kit for a new low of $129.

Targus Work + Play Fitness Backpack features:

  • Dedicated tablet and laptop compartment for screen sizes up to 15. 6”
  • Padded top handle and contoured shoulder straps
  • Ventilated front compartment for work or gym shoes; ventilated cushioning on back panel to help keep your shirt dry
  • Unzips completely open to hang in your locker with built-in hook
  • Includes an internal zippered pouch and detachable laundry bag to protect and store valuables

Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew and...
Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off...
Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just ...
D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on A...
Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD ...
Razer’s 74g Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse falls...
Samsung’s 2021 Qi chargers now up to 25% off: Con...
Whetstone 10-in-1 multi-tool hits $8.50 Prime shipped, ...
