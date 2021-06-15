Add this dimmable lamp to your desk for only $14.50 Prime shipped

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Dimmable LED Desk Lamp for $14.44 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s savings deliver 15% off and gets you within $0.45 of the lowest price we have tracked. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. There are several brightness settings which can be tweaked using the touch sensitive panel along its base. It’ll remember your preferred settings between uses, ensuring brightness will be exactly the way you left it last time around. A flexible design allows you to find the perfect orientation for your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for this gooseneck LED desk lamp at $14 Prime shipped. It’s not as flashy looking as the lead deal, but it will certainly do the trick. This unit is actually operated using batteries, allowing it to go places the lead deal cannot. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when you visit our fresh roundup of Amazon Basics markdowns from $5.50. Other deals that are bound to come in handy include Sun Joe’s $59 Electric Pole Saw, these highly-rated desk organizers at $11.50, in addition to a highly-rated bamboo lap desk for $20. Visit our home goods guide to see what other deals are ripe for the picking.

MoKo Dimmable LED Desk Lamp features:

Adjustable Brightness & Color Temperature: Touch sensitive panel allow you to adjust different brightness and lighting modes(CCT) to suit your mood with a simple slide of the finger. Enjoy the most comfortable setting every time for working, studying, relaxing or getting ready to sleep.

Memory Function: The brightness remains on your previous setting when turn on again.

Flicker-Free & Anti-Glare: The LED panel provides a glare free, non-flickering, and natural lighting for reading, working, and studying, creating warm and soft atmosphere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!