Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station drops to a new low of $399 (Save $101)

Reg. $500 $399

Wellbots is currently offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $399 shipped when code WCJACK20 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is $51 under the competing Amazon discount, beats the all-time low there set on Black Friday by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more and opt for the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station at $200 instead. This alternative packs much of the same features as the lead discount, but with a less versatile 240Wh internal battery. There’s still an AC outlet here, as well as a pair of 2.4A USB ports and a solar panel input. If your camping kit doesn’t call for that heavy of power usage, going with the Explorer 240 is a great way to pocket some extra cash. A 4.8/5 star rating completes the package alongside best-seller status, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

While you’ll find some other environmentally-friendly discounts in our Green Deals guide, the spotlight should really be shined on the latest portable power station from Goal Zero. Having launched last week, the new Yeti 1000X delivers a list of impressive specs like 60W USB-C output and more. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

