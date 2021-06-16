FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stylishly uplift a 65-inch TV with this highly-rated mid-century modern stand: $137.50 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Manhattan Comfort Mid-Century Modern TV Stand for $137.69 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Uplift the look of a living room, bedroom, or office with this stylish TV stand. You’ll get a mid-century modern design with wood tones and a splash of white to bring a bit of contrast into your space. It spans 70.9 x 15.2 x 26.6 inches and weighs in at 85.9 pounds. This unit is ready to accommodate up to 65-inch televisions. With more than 3,200 Amazon shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled at 4.5/5 stars.

Achieve a more modern aesthetic when placing your TV on your wall and above your new stand. Today’s savings will almost entirely cover Hangman’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $22. This is the look I’ve sprinkled throughout my entire home and love how clean and minimalistic it is. I frequently receive compliments about it when friends and family come to visit.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance there are some other deals in our home goods guide that could be up your alley. Standout additions include this dimmable lamp for only $14.50, a roundup of Amazon Basics markdowns from $5.50, and even a batch of highly-rated desk organizers as low as $11.50. You can also cash in on a bamboo lap desk for $20.

Manhattan Comfort Mid-Century Modern TV Stand features:

The Liberty Collection from Manhattan Comfort introduces a beautiful TV Stand that is a must have addition to your home. Designed with great dimensions of 70.86″ x 26.57″ x 15.19″ and weighs only 85.87 lbs., it is easy to fit and place within your home. Designed with fine quality MDF, it is without a doubt that this TV Stand will be durable and long lasting for several years to come. There is no wrong choice with this item, designed with a mid century modern appeal it is a practical addition to your home decor.

