Amazon’s #1 best-selling kitchen table just fell to $128 (Reg. $189)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table for $128 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. This compact and lightweight table measures 47 inches in length and weighs in at just 28 pounds. Despite this, it is ready to accommodate up to four people. Features include a solid pine wood frame and a sturdy design that can support up to 100 pounds. All parts and tools are included and assembly is said to take “less than 30 minutes.” This #1 best-selling table has received more than 1,750 reviews and is rated 4.5/5 stars.

Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table features:

With its beautiful natural woodgrain, this solid wood table refines a compact dining area, small kitchen, office or craft room with ease

47-inch table can seat 2 – 4 people comfortably

Solid wood frame is engineered to support up to 100 lbs of evenly distributed weight

All parts, tools and instructions are packed into one convenient box for setup that takes less than 30 minutes

