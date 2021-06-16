FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This floating desk helps declutter your home office for $135 shipped (Reg. $160)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrepac
Reg. $160 $135

Amazon is offering the Prepac Modern Floating Desk with Drawer in Drifted Gray or White for $135.24 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike your average desk, this offering mounts to the wall to deliver a unique look that’s not seen very often. It’s a great option for folks that work primarily from a MacBook or other laptop and highly cherish the thought of keeping their home office tidy. An integrated drawer allows you to more easily banish clutter and it’s opened using a brushed brass knob. All necessary mounting hardware is included, helping ensure you’ll be up and running in no time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you need to run a power cord up to your new desk, I highly recommend concealing it with this raceway kit for $14 when clipping the on-page coupon. This is the kit that I’ve personally used around my home and have found it to work quite well. You’ll get over 13 feet of cover, providing you with plenty of leftovers for projects further down the road.

Keep the ball rolling when also cashing in on this highly-rated mid-century modern stand at $137.50. Other notable discounts found in our home goods guide include a dimmable lamp for only $14.50 in addition to some desk organizers from $11.50. And don’t forget that we’ve got a large roundup of Twelve South discounts up to 57% off alongside a variety of gaming monitors from $200.

Prepac Modern Floating Desk with Drawer features:

  • Brushed brass finished knobs; wire management with plastic grommet
  • The drawer rolls smoothly on metal drawer glides; hardware is included for mounting to wooden wall studs
  • Mount at any height with an easy to install metal rail mounting system
  • Desktop surface: 58.25 in. W x 16 in. D
  • Weight capacity: 35 lbs on top; 5 lbs per compartment and drawer

