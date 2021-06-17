This Amazon-made mid-back office chair just fell to $48 shipped (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Mesh Mid-Back Office Chair for $48.17 shipped. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If your current office chair has seen better days, now’s a great time to refresh your setup with a new one. This Amazon-made solution boasts a compact form factor that’s paired with an adjustable height, swiveling design, and more. A contoured mesh back delivers breathability and casters at its base allow it to be easily rolled from one place to another. Once assembled, it will span 25.2 x 24 x 40.3 inches. With more than 10,750 reviews so far, this offering rests at 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to give your desk a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $14. I’ve been using this specific offering for going on a year now and still appreciate like the look in addition to the protection it offers from scratches, spills, and the like. More than 28,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

When it comes to deals that’ll upgrade your home office, this post has only begun to scratch the surface. We’ve also found a nice selection of surge protectors, Lightning cables, and more from $5, in addition to a floating desk for $135, and this dimmable lamp at $14.50 Prime shipped. Oh, and if you’d like to repair your own electronics, Amazon’s 51-piece precision screwdriver set is down to $11.50.

Amazon Basics Mesh Mid-Back Office Chair features:

Comfortable office chair with contoured mesh back for breathability

Pneumatic seat-height adjustment; padded seat for comfort

225-pound maximum weight capacity

Dual-wheel casters; user manual with assembly instructions included

BIFMA Certified

Chair Dimensions: 25.2 x 24 x 35.6-40.3 inches (DxWxH)

