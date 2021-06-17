FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This Amazon-made mid-back office chair just fell to $48 shipped (Save 23%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
23% off $48

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Mesh Mid-Back Office Chair for $48.17 shipped. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If your current office chair has seen better days, now’s a great time to refresh your setup with a new one. This Amazon-made solution boasts a compact form factor that’s paired with an adjustable height, swiveling design, and more. A contoured mesh back delivers breathability and casters at its base allow it to be easily rolled from one place to another. Once assembled, it will span 25.2 x 24 x 40.3 inches. With more than 10,750 reviews so far, this offering rests at 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to give your desk a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $14. I’ve been using this specific offering for going on a year now and still appreciate like the look in addition to the protection it offers from scratches, spills, and the like. More than 28,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

When it comes to deals that’ll upgrade your home office, this post has only begun to scratch the surface. We’ve also found a nice selection of surge protectors, Lightning cables, and more from $5, in addition to a floating desk for $135, and this dimmable lamp at $14.50 Prime shipped. Oh, and if you’d like to repair your own electronics, Amazon’s 51-piece precision screwdriver set is down to $11.50.

Amazon Basics Mesh Mid-Back Office Chair features:

  • Comfortable office chair with contoured mesh back for breathability
  • Pneumatic seat-height adjustment; padded seat for comfort
  • 225-pound maximum weight capacity
  • Dual-wheel casters; user manual with assembly instructions included
  • BIFMA Certified
  • Chair Dimensions: 25.2 x 24 x 35.6-40.3 inches (DxWxH)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Keep it simple with this highly-rated bamboo monitor ri...
BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit S...
Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazo...
Refuel your entire Apple kit with mophie’s 4-in-1 Wir...
Rachio 3 HomeKit sprinkler system ensures you only wate...
All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts f...
Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some of the best price...
Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Light Strip is ultra cust...
Show More Comments

Related

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Learn More
Review

Vissles V84 review: This budget hot-swap Bluetooth keyboard does it all [Video]

Learn More
50% off

Keep it simple with this highly-rated bamboo monitor riser at just $9 (Save 50%)

$9 Learn More

CASETiFY x Basquiat collab is long overdue, but the wait is finally over

Learn More
22% off

BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set falls to $31 (1-year low, Save 22%)

$31 Learn More

LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor reportedly in the works — here’s everything we know so far

Learn More
Up to $320 off

Motorola Moto G Stylus 128GB unlocked Android smartphone hits low of $180, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $120+

Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazon all-time low at $50 (Up to $100 off)

$50 Learn More