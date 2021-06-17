FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Power Up for Prime Day: Surge Protectors, Lightning cables, more from $5 (Save 53%)

Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day savings extravaganza, Woot is offering a variety of power strips and surge protectors starting from $5 Prime shipped. Non-Prime shoppers will have to add a $6 shipping fee. Our top pick today is the Monoprice Rotating 8-Outlet Surge Strip for $13.99. Selling at retailers like Amazon for $23, today’s 39% savings drop the price to the lowest we’ve ever tracked. Providing 120V of power across six rotating and two stable outlets, you’ll garner protection on all of your devices from surges up to 2160-Joules. I use a similar model for all of my desk cords and cables, and having the rotating plugs to keep my cords untangled is a huge stress-saver. And over 200 Amazon shoppers would agree, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. You can find the rest of today’s Power Up deals below the jump.

Other notable charging deals:

If you haven’t taken a peek yet, out daily smartphone accessories roundup is bursting with great deals like the ones above. You can find power banks, chargers, and wireless headphones like the new Beats Studio Buds, all starting from just $5. And those are just the latest, so our smartphone accessories guide is always worth a look as well.

Monoprice Rotating 8-Outlet Surge Strip features:

  • This model features eight protected power outlets, six of which can rotate 180°
  • It is rated for 120V, 15a, 1800 watts and provides up to 2160 joules of power protection. It can handle up to 144, 000a current spikes.
  • An LED on top illuminates to indicate that the surge protector is providing protection to your equipment.
  • Monoprice not only stands behind every product we sell with a 1 year replacement warranty, We offer a 30-day money back guarantee as well! If the product you purchase does not satisfy your needs, Send it back for

