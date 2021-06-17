FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Gold Box up to 43% off: Power banks, Qi pads, Lightning cables, chargers, more from $18

-
Anker
43% off From $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 43% off Anker power banks and Lightning cables. One standout is the Anker USB-C Portable 10000mAh Power Bank for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is up to 43% in savings, among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This compact power bank features a case that’s 0.6-inches thick to house its 10,000mAh battery. It provides a 20W USB-C port that can “charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes” as well as a 12W USB port for juicing up a second device. Ships with a USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-C cable, the travel pouch, and an 18-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for even more Anker deals. 

Today’s Anker Gold Box deals:

Alongside our recent hands-on review of Anker’s new Nano II GaN chargers, we are also tracking some notable early Prime Day deals on the brand’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13. That’s on top of offers on its Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR true wireless earbuds and be sure to take a look at Anker’s latest MagSafe power bank as well as the new Thunderbolt 4 dock

More on the Anker USB-C Portable 10000mAh Power Bank:

  • Charge Fast Anywhere: The 20W USB-C port has enough power to charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes. Also equipped with a 12W USB port if you need to charge a second device.
  • Super Slim: At only 0.6 inches thick, this 20W portable charger fits in any backpack, purse, or work bag.
  • Backup Power: The 10,000mAh cell capacity gives you enough power to charge an iPhone 12 twice, a Samsung S20 over one and a half times, and an iPad mini 5 once.
  • Safe Travels: PowerCore features our exclusive MultiProtect safety system which combines a fire-resistant casing, temperature control, and many more safety features so you can charge anywhere with no worries.

