Inexpensive meals await: Holstein Housewares Omelet Maker drops to $17.50 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Holstein Housewares Omelet Maker for $17.52 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to inexpensive, home-cooked meals, it’s hard to beat the value of an omelette. Even better, this kitchen add-on also sports a low price and can not only make two omelettes at once, but also frittatas, pizza pockets, apple turnovers, and much more. Once you’ve added this handy piece of gear to your kitchen you will never again need to fight with properly flipping eggs to avoid making a mess. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Easily scoop up a wide variety of foods when grabbing the Norpro Favorite Spatula at $5 Prime shipped. It boasts a design that will not scratch pots and pans while remaining both strong and flexible. This offering is heat-resistant up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit, helping ensure it’s a reliable option worth adding to your repertoire.

You can find a bunch of related deals in our home goods guide. Some of the recent and most notable additions include 64-loads of laundry detergent for $8.50, the Colgate hum Smart Electric Toothbrush at $55, and even Amazon’s #1 best-selling kitchen table for $128. And while you’re at it, why not refresh the look of your home office with this floating desk at $135 shipped?

Holstein Housewares Omelet Maker features:

Makes two fluffy omelettes in just minutes mess-free: no more flipping mishaps or dirty frypans

Versatile recipes: omelettes, frittatas, pizza pockets, apple turnovers and much more

Cooking and cleaning is easy with non-stick coated cooking surfaces

Indicator lights: start cooking at the optimal temperature with the preheated/ready-to-cook light

Ability to make two customized individual portions at a time to satisfy everyone’s preferences

