Replenish your laundry detergent with 64-loads of Tide Free & Gentle for $8.50 (30% or more off)

Amazon is now offering the 92-ounce container of Tide Free & Gentle Liquid Laundry Detergent for $8.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Be sure to clip the $3.30 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $15, but more typically in the $12 range, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and a great time to stock up. The “dermatologist recommended” detergent is great for folks with sensitive skin, according to Tide, with a hypoallergenic and a phosphate-free formula. This container carries up to 64-loads and is safe for HE-rated machines. It also carries 4+ star reviews from over 9,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great use of your savings here is to refresh your stock of dryer sheets while you’re at it. This 240-pack of Bounce Dryer Sheets with fabric softener drops to $6 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupon. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000, this is a highly-rated option at the lowest price we can find.

Once the laundry room is taken care of, head over to our fashion deal hub to refresh that closet. There you’ll find the new Kenny Flowers collection as well as big-time deals in the Sperry Sneaker Flash Sale, the Gold Box Billie Eilish Fan Merch sale, and this Levi’s End of Season event with best-selling jeans and shorts from $30.

More on the Tide Free & Gentle Liquid Laundry Detergent:

Deeper clean that is gentle on skin vs. leading national competitor Free detergent

Dermatologist Recommended

Measure with cap. For medium loads, fill just below bar 1. For large loads, fill just below bar 3. For HE full loads, fill to bar 5. Add clothes, pour into dispenser, start washer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!