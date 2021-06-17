Jabra’s latest Elite 85t ANC earbuds return to low of $180 alongside other headphones from $70

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds in three styles for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and matching the all-time low set just once before. Featuring 25-hour battery life with the companion charging case, Jabra Elite 85t arrive as the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds and are equipped with adjustable active noise cancellation. That’s alongside the ability to tweak EQ and sound profiles, six built-in microphones for taking calls, and a compact in-ear design that’s backed by IPX4 water-resistance. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more from $70.

Other notable Jabra discounts:

Alongside all of today’s Jabra markdowns, we’re also tracking the very first cash discount on the all-new Beats Studio Buds. Having been announced earlier in the week, you can already drop the price down to $135 ahead of the official release next Friday. With a fitness-focused design and active noise cancellation, these arrive just in time for summer runs or distraction-free workouts.

More on the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds have been engineered for a calls and music experience like never before, with fully adjustable Jabra advanced Active Noise Cancellation, 12mm speakers for big sound, up to 25 hours of battery (ANC on), and 6-mic technology with wind protection for amazing calls. And because it’s Jabra tech, it’s all crammed into a really tiny body. Because ANC doesn’t only stand for Active Noise Cancellation Jabra Elite 85t: Accept No Compromise.

