FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jabra’s latest Elite 85t ANC earbuds return to low of $180 alongside other headphones from $70

-
AmazonHeadphonesJabra
Save 28% From $70

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds in three styles for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and matching the all-time low set just once before. Featuring 25-hour battery life with the companion charging case, Jabra Elite 85t arrive as the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds and are equipped with adjustable active noise cancellation. That’s alongside the ability to tweak EQ and sound profiles, six built-in microphones for taking calls, and a compact in-ear design that’s backed by IPX4 water-resistance. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more from $70.

Other notable Jabra discounts:

Alongside all of today’s Jabra markdowns, we’re also tracking the very first cash discount on the all-new Beats Studio Buds. Having been announced earlier in the week, you can already drop the price down to $135 ahead of the official release next Friday. With a fitness-focused design and active noise cancellation, these arrive just in time for summer runs or distraction-free workouts.

More on the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds have been engineered for a calls and music experience like never before, with fully adjustable Jabra advanced Active Noise Cancellation, 12mm speakers for big sound, up to 25 hours of battery (ANC on), and 6-mic technology with wind protection for amazing calls. And because it’s Jabra tech, it’s all crammed into a really tiny body. Because ANC doesn’t only stand for Active Noise Cancellation Jabra Elite 85t: Accept No Compromise.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Jabra

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Keep it simple with this highly-rated bamboo monitor ri...
BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit S...
This Amazon-made mid-back office chair just fell to $48...
Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazo...
Refuel your entire Apple kit with mophie’s 4-in-1 Wir...
Rachio 3 HomeKit sprinkler system ensures you only wate...
All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts f...
Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some of the best price...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Bose Father’s Day sale goes live with up to 30% off ANC headphones, earbuds, more

From $99 Learn More
Save now

Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Keep it simple with this highly-rated bamboo monitor riser at just $9 (Save 50%)

$9 Learn More

CASETiFY x Basquiat collab is long overdue, but the wait is finally over

Learn More
22% off

BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set falls to $31 (1-year low, Save 22%)

$31 Learn More

LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor reportedly in the works — here’s everything we know so far

Learn More
Up to $320 off

Motorola Moto G Stylus 128GB unlocked Android smartphone hits low of $180, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
23% off

This Amazon-made mid-back office chair just fell to $48 shipped (Save 23%)

$48 Learn More