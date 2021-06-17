Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount to $135 ahead of launch

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds as a pre-order for $134.99 shipped when code FATHERSDAY has been applied at checkout. Officially launching next Friday, June 25. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks the very first cash discount we’ve tracked on the latest from Beats and scores you a rare opportunity to get these on day one without having to pay full price.

Having just been announced at the beginning of the week, the new Beats Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who can live without the latest and greatest in the world of Beats can save plenty of other cash by going with the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro. These true wireless earbuds may not sport the same compact design as found above, but you will benefit from much of the same active noise cancellation alongside 26-hour playback and a Qi-enabled charging case. Currently selling for $100, you can get a closer look at the overall package in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Don’t forget that Costco shoppers can still pre-order the latest from Beats bundled with a $10 Apple gift card. Otherwise, be sure to go check out the all-time low price that is currently live on the New Beats Flex earbuds right now. Delivering a workout-ready design with an around neck form-factor, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip alongside 12-hour battery life for $39.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. Each earbud has up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket-sized charging case to give you up to 24 hours of combined playback. Beats Studio Buds also offer simple one-touch pairing for Apple and Android4 devices.

