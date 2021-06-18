This 46-piece home tool set is yours for less than $14 Prime shipped (Save 35%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering the DNA MOTORING 46-piece Home Tool Set for $13.77 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you routinely find projects to keep you busy around the house or simply need to replenish some worn out tools, this 46-piece kit is an affordable way to get the job done. It aims to provide everything needed to accomplish general repairs and handle small projects around the house. Examples of what you’ll get include a hammer, utility knife, pliers, a tape measure, and much more. Everything fits into a convenient carrying case for easily hauling it all from one place to the next. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If a more basic tool set is a better match for your needs, check out the Stalwart 6-piece kit at $9 Prime shipped. You’ll get a hammer, two screwdrivers, tweezers, pliers, and a measuring tape. A bundled hard shell case allows you to haul everything from one place to another just like the deal above. Well over 450 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Since you’re here, be sure to also check out Matebo’s HPT 18V brushless impact driver at $79 in addition to BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set for $31 and SKIL’s Digital Line Laser Level at $30. After that, be sure to stock up on a 100-pack of magic cleaning sponges at $20. Swing by our home goods guide to see what else catches your eye.

DNA MOTORING 46-piece Home Tool Set features:

The compact case measures 11.5” x 9.5” x 2.75” and is made of ABS plastic keeps everything, clean organized and easy to use

Great starter tool set comes with the right components to cover a variety of common household needs

Makes and excellent gift for home, office or apartment

