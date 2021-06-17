FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set falls to $31 (1-year low, Save 22%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBosch
22% off $31

Amazon is offering the BOSCH 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set (MS4091) for $30.99 shipped. That’s $9 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This Bosch set is comprised of driver and drilling solutions that’ll prepare you to tackle all sorts of DIY projects. Each piece is ready to handle wood, metal, masonry, and the list goes on. There’s a wide variety of options, making it great for home use or at a job site. Everything can be easily organized and carried around using Bosch’s included carrying case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after a drilling solution, consider DEWALT’s 14-piece Titanium Bit Set instead. It’ll set you back less than the deal above with a price that clocks in at $17. These bits are ready to tackle materials like wood, metal, and plastic. Believe it or not, well over 52,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Why stop there when there’s a Home Depot RIDGID tool sale with up to 40% off combo kits, accessories, and more? Other deals certainly worth a quick peek include two Energizer LED headlamps for $10.50, this batch of THERMOS deals from $12, and even this dimmable desk lamp for $14.50 Prime shipped.

BOSCH 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set features:

  • Versatile: This set includes a wide variety of both driver bits and drill bits as well as a selection of accessories to help assist in a number of drilling and fastening applications
  • Quality: The included driver bits feature designs to lessen damage to the screw head and provide better bit gripping Power; The split drill bit tips provide easy drilling starts and are ideal for a variety of applications such as wood, metal, masonry and more
  • Convenience: With such a wide variety of bits and accessory options, this set is deal for everyday tasks from the garage to the workshop to the home

Amazon

Home Goods

Bosch

