Amazon’s #1 new release is a 100-pack of magic cleaning sponges at just $20 (New low)

SmilePowo (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,000+) via Amazon is offering a 100-pack of its Magic Cleaning Sponges for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve ever used a Magic Eraser or similar product before, you know just how powerful a melamine sponge can be. With these you’ll be ready to erase permanent marks, grease, soap scum, and much more with a minimal amount of effort. This #1 new release significantly undercuts the competition by allowing you to stock up for years to come at a mere $0.20 per sponge. Each one spans roughly 3.9 x 2.4 x 0.8 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re more in need of some microfiber cleaning cloths, the Amazon Basics brand has you covered with a 24-pack at $14 Prime shipped. These reusable alternatives lower today’s spending while still paving the way for easier cleaning ahead. Each is great for wiping down the car, furniture, and much more.

Speaking of Amazon Basics, we just pieced together a list of home good discounts that are up to 20% off. Other notable deals include LEVOIT air purifiers from $28 alongside a batch of Chef’s Path storage container discounts as low as $19. And if you’re looking for a way to easily cook a variety of affordable meals at home, check out Holstein Housewares Omelet Maker at $17.50.

SmilePowo Magic Cleaning Sponges features:

And the super-cleaning ability makes the surface of the object more clean and beautiful.Great for tough kitchen messes, grease on ceramic cookware, burnt-on messes on glass stovetops and ovens. Also great for wall cleaner, bathroom, doors, floors, shoes, sink and more. Erase permanent marks, grease, and soap scum.

These sponges are 2x thicker and stronger. We raised the bar and designed our eraser sponges to be extra thick for long lasting cleaning power. With premium quality melamine foam and incredible density, our eraser sponges easily lift away scuffs and grime.

