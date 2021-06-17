Lowe’s has the Matebo HPT 18V brushless impact driver down to just $79

Lowe’s is offering the Metabo HPT 18V 1/4-inch Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Impact Driver for $79 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $139 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This impact driver is designed to help you drive screws with ease. It comes with a bright LED light to help you see even in darker spaces, and features a variable speed trigger that delivers up to 1,240-inch pounds of torque. Matebo HPT ships it with a full lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects, and this tool is compatible with both 18V and 36V batteries. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. It’s available on Amazon for $49, where it’s a #1 best-seller. You’ll find a 30-piece accessory kit, one battery, and a charger here. No carrying case or second battery is included, though BLACK+DECKER does have a larger assortment of compatible tools, which is worth keeping in mind.

Not a Matebo HTP fan? Well, then check out this deal that we found on RYOBI’s 2-pack of batteries with a FREE tool. There’s up to $179 in value available here for just $99, depending on the tool you choose. I’ve used RYOBI tools for years and always love the performance to value offered with them. The ONE+ battery system, which is part of this deal, is also compatible with hundreds of tools, making now a great time to start building your collection.

