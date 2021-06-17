FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lowe’s has the Matebo HPT 18V brushless impact driver down to just $79

-
Home GoodsLowe'sMatebo
Reg. $139 $79

Lowe’s is offering the Metabo HPT 18V 1/4-inch Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Impact Driver for $79 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $139 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This impact driver is designed to help you drive screws with ease. It comes with a bright LED light to help you see even in darker spaces, and features a variable speed trigger that delivers up to 1,240-inch pounds of torque. Matebo HPT ships it with a full lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects, and this tool is compatible with both 18V and 36V batteries. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. It’s available on Amazon for $49, where it’s a #1 best-seller. You’ll find a 30-piece accessory kit, one battery, and a charger here. No carrying case or second battery is included, though BLACK+DECKER does have a larger assortment of compatible tools, which is worth keeping in mind.

Not a Matebo HTP fan? Well, then check out this deal that we found on RYOBI’s 2-pack of batteries with a FREE tool. There’s up to $179 in value available here for just $99, depending on the tool you choose. I’ve used RYOBI tools for years and always love the performance to value offered with them. The ONE+ battery system, which is part of this deal, is also compatible with hundreds of tools, making now a great time to start building your collection.

More on the Matebo HPT Impact Driver:

The Metabo HPT WH18DDX is an 18V brushless impact driver that boasts extraordinary power and torque in a remarkably compact design. It features a brushless motor that provides lighter weight, more power, and longer tool life. The keyless 1/4-in hex drive ensures fast and easy bit replacement and no bit slippage while in use. In addition, this driver comes with a bright LED, ergonomic grip, center- balance design, and 1,240 in-lbs. of torque to take the work experience to the next level. The WH18DDX is compatible with all Metabo HPT 18V and 36V lithium ion slide batteries and the tool itself is warrantied from manufacturing defects for a lifetime!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Lowe's

Matebo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Start your Pinterest-perfect kitchen with up to 29% off...
Keep it simple with this highly-rated bamboo monitor ri...
BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit S...
This Amazon-made mid-back office chair just fell to $48...
Inexpensive meals await: Holstein Housewares Omelet Mak...
Replenish your laundry detergent with 64-loads of Tide ...
Power Up for Prime Day: Surge Protectors, Lightning cab...
Perfectly align your projects with SKIL’s Digital...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Home Depot launches RIDGID tool sale with up to 40% off combo kits, accessories, and more

40% off Learn More
Save 29%

Start your Pinterest-perfect kitchen with up to 29% off Chef’s Path storage containers from $19

From $19 Learn More
77% off

This 6-in-1 USB-C hub is designed for iPad Pro with 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $9 (77% off)

$9 Learn More
Save 82%

Who knew $7 could score you Wansview’s 1080p webcam at 82% off?

$7 Learn More
Reg. $930

Dell’s G5 desktop sports a 6-core i5 + GTX 1650 Super at $568 (Reg. $930)

$568 Learn More
Save $340

Ride in style on Unagi’s Model One E500 electric scooter at new low of $340 off

$650 Learn More

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Learn More
Review

Vissles V84 review: This budget hot-swap Bluetooth keyboard does it all [Video]

Learn More