Mass Effect Legendary Edition falls to new low at under $37 on PC, more games from $10

CDKeys is offering Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Origin for $36.89 as a digital download. Going for $60 direct, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for PC and is the best available. Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes all three of the original games completely remastered from the ground up with 4K HDR visuals. You’ll also be able to choose between Shepard or FemShep for all games, which is something that’s never been offered before. Not sure if this is the game for you? Our announcement coverage helps make the choice easy. However, those in search of other games will want to head below for more great deals.

More PC game deals:

Don’t forget to check out our Best of E3 roundup that has all of our favorite announcements from the event. Plus, once you’re done with that, our apps and games guide has the best discounts from around the web for console and PC game deals. Also, you’ll want to swing by our PC gaming guide which is where we put the best sales on hardware and accessories, like MSI’s RTX 2070 Super desktop on sale for $1,340 right now.

More on Mass Effect Legendary Edition:

One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.

