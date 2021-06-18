These Amazon Basics home goods are up to 20% off starting from $15.50

Amazon is offering discounts on a wide selection of its Amazon Basics home goods starting at $15.50. Shipping is free for Prime customers or on orders over $25. If you’ve been looking to revamp your old furnishings or stock up on basic housewares for a recent grad, we’re tracking deals at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, all backed by 4+ star ratings from thousands of customers. Our top pick today is the Peaked Trim 36-inch Wall Mirror at $45.47. Recently selling for about $57, today’s 20% savings are the largest we’ve ever seen for a new all-time low price. This minimalist mirror works with any color scheme, and with most modern buildings choosing a plain white or brick colorway, it’s sure to look great in any new apartment. It comes complete with built-in hooks and accompanying screws for easy hanging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 7,200 customers. Head below to explore the rest of today’s savings.

Our Amazon Basics top picks include:

Now that you’ve got your bases covered, why not add a little pop of color to brighten things up? Right now you can take up to 32% off Kasa smart products from RGB light strips to surge protectors, and so much more. Everything starts at just $12, so no matter your budget, you can always splurge on a little extra ease for your daily routine. Or just check out our smart home guide to see what else might waiting in store.

Amazon Basics Peaked Trim Mirror features:

24×36 inch rectangular mirror with peaked trim for wall hanging

Ideal for entryways, living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and more

Sleek, modern design hangs horizontally or vertically.

Easy to install – metal mounting brackets and hanging hardware included.

