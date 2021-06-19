Amazon and Woot team up with new + refurb. monitor deals from $140 (Up to $210 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI 34-inch 144Hz UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor (MPG341CQR) for $599.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, UltraWide display, this may be the perfect time to strike. MSI’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. Around the back you’ll find dual HDMI inputs, DisplayPort, three USB ports, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more monitors on sale and priced as low as $140.
Monitor discounts at Amazon:
- MSI 34-inch 144Hz UltraWide Curved: $600 (Reg. $750)
- MSI 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Curved: $190 (Reg. $230)
- MSI 1440p 144Hz Curved: $240 (Reg. $300)
- Acer Predator 27-inch 1080p 144Hz: $297 (Reg. $450)
- ASUS TUF 32-inch 165Hz HDR Curved: $300 (Reg. $380)
Monitor discounts at Woot (today only):
- Samsung 32-inch 4K: $390 (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Samsung 34-inch UltraWide QHD: $220 (Refurb, Orig. $330)
- Samsung 27-inch Curved 1080p: $140 (Refurb, Orig. $300)
- Samsung 32 4K Curved: $300 (Refurb, Orig. $450)
MSI 34-inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor features:
- Curved gaming display (1800R) – the best gameplay immersion
- Uwqhd high resolution: GAME titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the UWQHD resolution
- Gamesense: Conductively enables external Game alerts via RGB LED Lighting with the hottest competitive online games
