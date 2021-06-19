Amazon and Woot team up with new + refurb. monitor deals from $140 (Up to $210 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI 34-inch 144Hz UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor (MPG341CQR) for $599.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, UltraWide display, this may be the perfect time to strike. MSI’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. Around the back you’ll find dual HDMI inputs, DisplayPort, three USB ports, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more monitors on sale and priced as low as $140.

Curved gaming display (1800R) – the best gameplay immersion

Uwqhd high resolution: GAME titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the UWQHD resolution

Gamesense: Conductively enables external Game alerts via RGB LED Lighting with the hottest competitive online games

