Score JLab's 2021 Talk USB-C Mic while it's matching the Amazon low at $59.50 (Reg. $100)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesJLab
Reg. $100 $59.50

The official JLab Amazon storefront is now offering the its mid-range Talk USB-C Microphone for $59.40 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $99, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. Initially launching earlier this year, this USB-C mic features a modern design with an included tripod desktop stand, four directional pickup patterns, and a 96kHz/24bit recording resolution, no audio interface needed. You’ll also find a 3.5mm headphone output for “zero latency” monitoring, a 6.5-foot USB/USB-C input cable, and a standard-sized 5/8-inch threading for mounting on mic stands and other tripods as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, you’ll find the higher-end model in the lineup marked down slightly to $120 from the usual $149 and the entry-level variant is currently shipping for $49 at Amazon. The latter of which makes for a solid alternative to today’s lead deal while still keeping you int he lineup and with a 2021 USB-C release. 

Otherwise, head over to yesterday’s Blue Microphones roundup for deals starting from $40 on its popular and highly-rated models. Then check out these ongoing deals on the Razer Seiren Emote Mic at $80 off as well as this offer on the higher-end Blue Yeti Nano microphone before you hit up our reviews for the Samson Q9U and the hybrid USB-C Tula model

More on the JLab Talk USB Microphone:

Desktop Style High Performer: Meet Talk, an intermediate, desktop-style high performer microphone with three studio-quality condensers and a 96kHz/24BIT resolution to put your sound at ease for better recordings and podcasts wherever you go. With the four prominent directional pattern modes, you choose what you want to record. Whether your record a podcast, game stream, YouTube video, music or a voiceover, Talk gives you powerful sound quality with all the controls.

