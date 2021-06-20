FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Marshall’s all-new Mode II True Wireless Earbuds see very first discount to $159

-
AmazonHeadphonesMarshall
New low $159

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Mode II True Wireless Earbuds for $159.13 shipped. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount we’ve tracked on the brand’s latest releases as well as $20 in savings.Delivering the very first pair of true wireless earbuds from Marshall, its Mode II arrive with the brand’s signature vinyl-wrapped design and usual higher-end audio fidelity. Alongside 5-hour battery life that jumps up to 25 with the included charging case, you’re looking at Qi or USB-C charging on top of a transparency mode and IPX4 water-resistance. Rated 5/5 stars right now. Get a closer look at why these are some of my favorite earbuds on the market in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones marked down to $129.99. Typically fetching $150, this is still one of the first notable discounts and a match of the all-time low. This over-ear pair of headphones arrive as one of Marshall’s more recent releases with much of the same vinyl stylings found above. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 485 customers.

Save some extra cash by going with Tribit’s FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $63 instead. These arrive with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single change with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Speaking of the latest and greatest earbuds, don’t forget that you can still lock-in the very first discount on the all-new Beats Studio Buds. While they don’t launch until Friday, these recent unveils are already seeing a pre-order discount to $135 alongside everything else in our handphones guide.

More on the Marshall Mode II earbuds:

Engineered to deliver a thunderous audio experience. While being effortlessly portable in its compact charging case, Mode II also produces phenomenal sound with no wires attached. Custom-tuned dynamic drivers create a rich audio experience with growling bass, natural-sounding mids and crisp treble. Delivering 5 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge with a charging case that you can carry in your pocket. On a full battery, your charging case will charge Mode II up to four times, which gives a total of 25 hours of playback on the go.

