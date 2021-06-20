The Philips Hue Prime Day deals are beginning to roll out as Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Play Bar 2-piece Light and Color Ambience Kit for $90.78 shipped. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low and one of the first notable discounts. These Hue Play lights are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater. Each of the included light bars come with an adhesive 3M mount that can also double as a stand. So whether you want to attach them right to the back of the TV or place the lights on a console, this kit has you covered. I personally have five of these set up around my TV and have found them to be a wonderful solution to ambient lighting. As a #1 best-seller, over 5,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Philips Hue Prime Day deals.

Amazon currently offers the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $59.99. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is $5 under our previous mention, and marking a new Amazon all-time low. The latest Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus arrives with added Bluetooth connectivity on top of its built-in Zigbee support, making it just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. I picked one of these up over the holidays and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous-generation so far. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Other notable Philips Hue Prime Day deals:

White & Color Ambiance Smart Retrofit Recessed Downlight: $45 (Reg. $55)

While there are plenty of offers to take advantage of in our Prime Day hub, the best of the smart home gear is headlined by these meross HomeKit offerings from $19. With everything from in-wall dimmer light switches to LED light bulbs, there are a variety of ways to expand the reach of your Siri-enabled setup.

Philips Hue Play Starter Kit features:

Create the most beautiful backlight for your television. Just mount Philips Hue Play behind your screen using the clips and double-sided tape included in the pack, and enhance your viewing experience with splashes of light surrounding your television. Search for Hue Sync (FREE) at meethue.com to your PC and synchronize your Philips Hue lights with your Music & Movies. Requires the Philip Hue Bridge for smart home connectivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!