FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

meross Prime Day HomeKit deals from $19: Dimmer switches, smart plugs, light strips, more

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Reg. $66+ From $19

We have now spotted a number of meross Prime Day HomeKit smart home gear on sale at Amazon via the official meross storefront. For starters, the meross 3-Way Smart Dimmer HomeKit Switch Kit is now $40.44 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 5VN2V8G8 at checkout. Regularly $59, this is one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked on this new release and the best we can find. Alongside compatibility with your HomeKit setup, it can also integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. This smart switch adds voice control to your lighting with full dimming capabilities as well as all of the usual scheduling and energy bill savings that come with it. Rated 4+ stars. More meross Prime Day HomeKit smart home gear.

meross Prime Day HomeKit deals:

***Note: Be sure to clip the on-page coupons to redeem the prices listed below.

Outside of today’s meross Prime Day HomeKit deals, we are also now tracking big-time deals on Echo devices, these Blink outdoor and indoor smart security cameras, the Ring Video Doorbells, up to 35% off eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems, and plenty of Fire HD tablet deals. Head over to our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for up-to-the-minute price drops for the next 48-hours and beyond. 

More on the meross 3-Way Smart Dimmer HomeKit Switch Kit:

  • Neutral Wire Required: The Smart Dimmer Switch Kit includes a Master & Add-on Switch, the add-on switch cannot work independently. It must work with our master switch. Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing the Switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We will check it for you timely.
  • 3-way Application: Only for 3-way installation, please note the master switch cannot work with other standard 3 way switches. it allows you to control the light from 2 different locations, for example, from the top of a stair to the bottom, from the door to your bed, from a hallway to a stairway.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO Prime Day deals deliver rare savings on Star Wars,...
Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google...
Prime Day starts early as Amazon takes 50% off its late...
Save up to 57% on Blink outdoor and indoor smart securi...
Ring Video Doorbells, cameras, and more now up to 50% o...
Fire TV Stick 4K, Cube, more now starting from just $18...
eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems now up to 35% off for ...
Prime Day Fire HD tablet deals now live! All-new Fire H...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 32%

Save up to 32% on TP-Link Kasa smart power strips, cameras, lights, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $30

Govee 4-pack of highly-rated Alexa and Assistant Smart Plugs now just $12.50 (Reg. $30)

$12.50 Learn More
25% off

Add a pair of Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs to your setup at under $18 Prime shipped (25% off)

$18 Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 45%

LEGO Prime Day deals deliver rare savings on Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $100+

Prime Day Osmo STEM kits for iPad and Fire Tablet now starting from $46.50 (Reg. up to $150)

$46.50+ Learn More
Save 70%

Prime Day starts early as Amazon takes 50% off its latest Echo Dot at $25, more from $15

From $15 Learn More