We have now spotted a number of meross Prime Day HomeKit smart home gear on sale at Amazon via the official meross storefront. For starters, the meross 3-Way Smart Dimmer HomeKit Switch Kit is now $40.44 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 5VN2V8G8 at checkout. Regularly $59, this is one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked on this new release and the best we can find. Alongside compatibility with your HomeKit setup, it can also integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. This smart switch adds voice control to your lighting with full dimming capabilities as well as all of the usual scheduling and energy bill savings that come with it. Rated 4+ stars. More meross Prime Day HomeKit smart home gear.

meross Prime Day HomeKit deals:

***Note: Be sure to clip the on-page coupons to redeem the prices listed below.

Outside of today’s meross Prime Day HomeKit deals, we are also now tracking big-time deals on Echo devices, these Blink outdoor and indoor smart security cameras, the Ring Video Doorbells, up to 35% off eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems, and plenty of Fire HD tablet deals. Head over to our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for up-to-the-minute price drops for the next 48-hours and beyond.

More on the meross 3-Way Smart Dimmer HomeKit Switch Kit:

Neutral Wire Required: The Smart Dimmer Switch Kit includes a Master & Add-on Switch, the add-on switch cannot work independently. It must work with our master switch. Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing the Switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We will check it for you timely.

3-way Application: Only for 3-way installation, please note the master switch cannot work with other standard 3 way switches. it allows you to control the light from 2 different locations, for example, from the top of a stair to the bottom, from the door to your bed, from a hallway to a stairway.

