Set the mood from $9 in Amazon’s Prime Day Yankee Candle sale (Up to 55% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 55% off Yankee candles and more. There are two full pages of options to choose from including the Large Jar Candle in Vanilla Cupcake at $13.50 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $17, and going for as much as $29, today’s deal is at least 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon 2021 low. This is a paraffin-grade candle that “delivers a clear, consistent burn” for as much as 150-hours. Alongside the glass jar design here (100% recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle), the scent is described as a “rich, creamy aroma of vanilla cupcakes with hints of lemon and lots of buttery icing.” Rated 4+ stars from over 19,300 Amazon customers. More Prime Day Yankee Candle deals below. 

More Prime Day Yankee Candle deals:

While we are talking home decor, be sure to check out the rare deals now live on Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lighting sets before you dive in to the all-time lows on the Nixplay digital photo frames, these Prime Day desk deals, our sofa markdowns from $236, and more over in our home goods guide. Then go browse through our Prime Day hub for all of the best deals hitting as part of Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza.  

More on the Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Large Jar: 

  • The rich, creamy aroma of vanilla cupcakes with hints of lemon and lots of buttery icing
  • Long-lasting 110-150 hour burn time
  • Quality paraffin-grade candle wax delivers a clear, consistent burn
  • 22-ounce scented candle measures 6.6″ H x 4″ D
  • Natural fiber candle wick delivers the best burn for each fragrance
  • 100% recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle

