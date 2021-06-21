Set the mood from $9 in Amazon’s Prime Day Yankee Candle sale (Up to 55% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 55% off Yankee candles and more. There are two full pages of options to choose from including the Large Jar Candle in Vanilla Cupcake at $13.50 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $17, and going for as much as $29, today’s deal is at least 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon 2021 low. This is a paraffin-grade candle that “delivers a clear, consistent burn” for as much as 150-hours. Alongside the glass jar design here (100% recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle), the scent is described as a “rich, creamy aroma of vanilla cupcakes with hints of lemon and lots of buttery icing.” Rated 4+ stars from over 19,300 Amazon customers. More Prime Day Yankee Candle deals below.
More Prime Day Yankee Candle deals:
- Large Jar Candle French Vanilla $13.50 (Reg. $28)
- Large Jar Candle Bahama Breeze $15.50 (Reg. $28)
- Large Jar Candle Fresh Cut Roses $17.50 (Reg. $28)
- Small Tumbler Pink Sands $10.50 (Reg. $13)
- Large 2-Wick Tumbler Seaside Woods $15.50 (Reg. $29)
- Small Tumbler Honey Clementine $9 (Reg. $13)
- Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser $15 (Reg. $30)
- And much more…
While we are talking home decor, be sure to check out the rare deals now live on Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lighting sets before you dive in to the all-time lows on the Nixplay digital photo frames, these Prime Day desk deals, our sofa markdowns from $236, and more over in our home goods guide.
More on the Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Large Jar:
- The rich, creamy aroma of vanilla cupcakes with hints of lemon and lots of buttery icing
- Long-lasting 110-150 hour burn time
- Quality paraffin-grade candle wax delivers a clear, consistent burn
- 22-ounce scented candle measures 6.6″ H x 4″ D
- Natural fiber candle wick delivers the best burn for each fragrance
- 100% recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle
