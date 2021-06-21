FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nixplay digital photo frames work with Alexa at 2021 lows from $126 on Prime Day

2021 lows From $126

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Nixplay 10.1-inch Digital Photo Frames from $126 shipped. Our favorite is the Standard Model at $125.99. For comparison, today’s deal marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This photo frame connects to your home’s Wi-Fi and makes it simple to add and change pictures that will be displayed. It features a 1280×800 HD IPS display that automatically adjusts to either portrait or landscape mode and there’s a motion sensor that turns the frame on and off automatically, depending on if there’s movement or not. Plus, it works with Alexa for simple voice commands to change the picture or playlist being displayed. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save big when you opt instead for this Aluratek 7-inch Digital Photo Frame. Sure, it’s not Wi-Fi connected and there’s no sensors like Nixplay, but at just $33, it’s a budget-focused alternative. You’ll need a USB drive to store the pictures on, as well, so we recommend grammone one of those at the same time should you opt for the Aluratek.

If you’re someone who prefers to make pictures physical memories, then the Fujifilm instant cameras we spotted earlier would be a great choice. There’s multiple models of instant cameras as well as portable printers at fantastic prices for Prime Day, so you’ll want to give our roundup a look. After that, be sure to swing by our hub for the best discounts from the shopping event.

More on the Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame:

Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance. Send photos and photo playlists to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant.

