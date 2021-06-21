FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day sofa deals from $236: Edenbrook, Amazon Rivet, Zinus, more up to $469 off

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2021Edenbrook
38% off From $236

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Edenbrook, Rivet, Zinus, and other sofa brands. Our favorite is the Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Sofa for $331.39 shipped once 20% off has automatically been applied at checkout. That’s $82 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked since February. If your current couch has been used for years, it may be time for a refresh. This offering delivers a contemporary, mid-century modern style that is upheld by a durable frame and tapered wood legs. Its style is very nice, but not over the top, allowing it to blend well across a wide variety of homes. Once pieced together, it will span 76 x 31 x 35 inches. No tools are required for assembly, allowing you to set it up with only a minimal amount of effort. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted couches priced as low as $236.

More couches on sale:

While you’re at it, why not also grab one of these Amazon Basics weighted blankets from $25.50? And if your bedroom, living room, or another space desperately needs more power sources, check out this 12-outlet add-on with dual USB-A and Type-C for $16. Plus, you can cash in on a wide selection of Prime Day TV discounts up to $800 off alongside Epson 4K HDR, Samsung Premiere, and more projectors from $550. Finally, be sure to catch up on all of the latest markdowns in our Prime Day hub.

Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Sofa features:

  • A square arm design with buttonless tufting, delicate piping, and bolster throw pillows creates a comfortable couch with a contemporary feel to class up your living space
  • With a durable wooden frame, upholstered finish, and compact size, this sofa and loveseat effortlessly fit into small spaces to finish your space with a modern flair and airy feel
  • Thick foam cushions create a plush and supportive base and back for you to lounge all night and entertain all day without discomfort; both sofa and loveseat have a 600-pound weight capacity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Prime Day 2021 Edenbrook

About the Author

Prime Day TV and movie collections: LotR 4K new low, AT...
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA kit matching Amazon low a...
Amazon offers watches from Citizen, Fossil, more up to ...
Save up to 50% on MagSafe accessories from Spigen, Otte...
GoPro’s HERO8 Black bundle includes a microSD car...
Prime Day dog food and essentials from $3.50: Treats, d...
Amazon’s in-house fashion brands up to 40% off fo...
Locate yourself some Tile Item Finder Prime Day deals f...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Prime Day offers adidas best-sellers up to 45% off: Running shoes, MacBook backpacks, more

From $9 Learn More
32% off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling kitchen table just fell to $128 (Reg. $189)

$128 Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
65% off

Amazon Prime Day offers Columbia gear up to 65% off from just $13 Prime shipped

From $13 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
Save 37%

Garmin smartwatches plummet up to 37% off: Vivoactive 4S $190, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
Save 65%

Prime Day TV and movie collections: LotR 4K new low, ATLA, The Office, more from $12

From $12 Learn More