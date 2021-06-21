FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stock up on K-Cups and ground beans from $3.50 in Amazon’s Prime Day coffee sale

-
Prime Day 2021
35% off $3.50+

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 35% off K-cups, ground coffee, whole beans, and more. A perfect add-on for our still live Keurig Prime Day deals and the espresso machines on sale right here, we are now tracking deep deals on coffee from Amazon’s in-house brands as well as Peet’s, The Original Donut Shop, Gevalia, Newman’s Own Organics, and more with deals starting from $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members. Now’s your chance to stock up on your favorites for the summer at Prime Day pricing. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the Prime Day coffee deals. 

Prime Day coffee deals:

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the Prime Day beverage sale for additional offers on coconut water, protein shakes, spring water, iced tea, and much more from $3.50. We also have the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf down to $15 with a free $10 credit attached on your first order.

Dive in to the Amazon Basics home goods essentials sale from $5 and the rest of our Prime Day home goods offers including Instant Pot, Calphalon, Magic Bullet, Ninja, and more. 

More on the Amazon Donut Style K-Cups:

  • 100 Donut Style Blend coffee k cup pods, packaging may vary
  • Happy Belly coffee pods are filled with coffee carefully sourced from select farms worldwide so each cup tastes uniquely delicious.
  • Settle in with the warming aroma and smooth flavors of delicious coffee at anytime so you can relax with a Happy Belly all day, everyday.
  • Blend of select coffees from Latin America
  • Smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma
  • 100% Arabica coffee

