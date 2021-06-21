Stock up on K-Cups and ground beans from $3.50 in Amazon’s Prime Day coffee sale

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 35% off K-cups, ground coffee, whole beans, and more. A perfect add-on for our still live Keurig Prime Day deals and the espresso machines on sale right here, we are now tracking deep deals on coffee from Amazon’s in-house brands as well as Peet’s, The Original Donut Shop, Gevalia, Newman’s Own Organics, and more with deals starting from $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members. Now’s your chance to stock up on your favorites for the summer at Prime Day pricing. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the Prime Day coffee deals.
Prime Day coffee deals:
- Amazon 100-pack Donut Style K-Cups $18.50 (Reg. $29)
- Amazon 100-pack House Blend K-Cups $18.50 (Reg. $29)
- Amazon 24-pack Breakfast Blend K-Cups$6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Peet’s 32-pack Origin Sumatra K-Cups $15.50 (Reg. $22)
- Original Donut Shop 20-pack Mocha Latte K-Cups $12.50 (Reg. $16.50)
- Newman’s Own 72-pack Organics French Roast $32 (Reg. $46)
- AmazonFresh 12-oz. Colombia Ground Coffee $3.50 (Reg. $5.50+)
- Gevalia 72-oz. French Roast Ground Coffee $22 (Reg. $36)
- Peet’s Coffee Organic Alameda Morning Blend $17 (Reg. $25)
- Pure Leaf 3.5-oz. 100% Organic Matcha Green Tea $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- And much more…
Just be sure to browse through the rest of the Prime Day beverage sale for additional offers on coconut water, protein shakes, spring water, iced tea, and much more from $3.50. We also have the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf down to $15 with a free $10 credit attached on your first order.
Dive in to the Amazon Basics home goods essentials sale from $5 and the rest of our Prime Day home goods offers including Instant Pot, Calphalon, Magic Bullet, Ninja, and more.
More on the Amazon Donut Style K-Cups:
- 100 Donut Style Blend coffee k cup pods, packaging may vary
- Happy Belly coffee pods are filled with coffee carefully sourced from select farms worldwide so each cup tastes uniquely delicious.
- Settle in with the warming aroma and smooth flavors of delicious coffee at anytime so you can relax with a Happy Belly all day, everyday.
- Blend of select coffees from Latin America
- Smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma
- 100% Arabica coffee
