Prime Day slashes Nespresso + Keurig bundles to Amazon lows from $50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering Nespresso Vertuo Next bundles priced from $99 shipped. Our favorite is the Vertuo Next with Aeroccino Frother + Three Sleeves of Pods for $119.99. Normally $242 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only tracked a few times before. With the bundle, you’ll get the De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine, the Nespresso Aeroccino frother, as well as three sleeves of Nespresso pods. As my personal preferred brewing method, Nespresso makes a quality brew every time. Plus, when you’re in the Vertuo system, there are multiple different sized brews that you can choose from for a unique cup every time. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking discounts on Keurig brewers and bundles from $50 shipped. Our top pick is the Keurig K-Slim Brewer + McCafé Classic Collection Variety 40-Pack for $64.99. Normally $100, this marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon. You’ll get 40 pods with this purchase, as well as the Keurig brewer, which gives your coffee bar an upgrade on a budget. Keurig even lets you use your own grounds to brew should you have a reusable K-Cup filter. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More on the Nespresso Vertuo Next Brewer:

IMPOSSIBLY GOOD QUALITY: The only Nespresso Vertuo machine that brews 6 sizes: coffee (5 oz, 8 oz, and 14oz), Espresso (single and double). New pour-over style caraffe (18 oz) coffee exclusively for Vertuo Next.

QUALITY ENABLED BY TECHNOLOGY:This Nespresso Vertuo machine delivers the optimal in-cup results for each blend using capsule-specific brewing with barcode reading resulting in a silky crema atop the coffee; a signature of a truly great cup of coffee.

QUALITY MADE SIMPLE: This Nespresso machine delivers a consistent and delicious cup of coffee at a touch of a button. After brewing, the capsule is automatically ejected and stored – ready to be recycled– and the machine will turn off to save energy.

