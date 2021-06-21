Amazon Dash Smart Shelf will restock your groceries: $15 with $10 off first order ($30 value)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering its Dash Smart Shelf in Large for $14.99 shipped with $10 off your first smart reorder. This deal takes 25% off the shelf itself and delivers a $10 credit on the first automatic order it places. That works out to a $30 value and marks the best offer we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, home automation is one of the best parts of living in the modern era. It’s downright delightful to hand off a task to a robot, and that’s precisely what you can do with Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf. Simply place whatever item you would like to always have around the house or office and the built-in scale will automatically place an order when stock starts running low. This unit spans 18 x 13 inches, but additional sizes are also on sale and can be found below. Rated 4+ stars from 62% of Amazon shoppers.

All Dash Smart Shelf sizes on sale:

Unsurprisingly, Amazon isn’t holding back this Prime Day when it comes to shelling out some nice deals on its first-party products. Right now you can join the Echo ecosystem from $15, grab a Fire HD tablet deals for as low as $45, or upgrade an aging home theater setup with Fire TV solutions that start at $18. Want an easy way to see all of the best Prime Day deals? If so, swing by our frequently-updated hub.

Amazon Dash Smart Shelf features:

Meet Amazon Dash Smart Shelf – Our auto-replenishment scale senses the weight of everyday items and places a reorder or notifies you when you’re running low.

Never run out – Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to stay stocked on your favorite pantry staples, office supplies, pet products, and more.

Save money – Save up to 25% on your first reorder from select partners. You can also get Subscribe & Save discounts on a variety of products.

