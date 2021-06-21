Little Giant ladders from $71: 14-pound Flip-N-Lite, King Kombo, more up to 35% off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off several Little Giant ladders. Our favorite is the Flip-N-Lite 6-foot Stepladder for $71.20 shipped after an automatic 20% discount gets applied at checkout. A recent price drop paired with the 20% markdown slashes $38 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Buying a ladder can be somewhat of an overwhelming endeavor. There are a boatload of options ranging from incredible heights to more balanced, lightweight designs. This offering chases the latter with an aluminum form factor that weighs in at just 14 pounds, is easy to transport, set up, and take down. Despite this, it still is ready to help elevate your reach by 6 feet and has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Little Giant ladders at up to $40 off.

Comfortable standing platform makes the Flip-N-Lite ideal for long-term usage.

Extra-wide rungs prevent foot fatigue.

Lightweight aluminum stepladder is easy to transport, set up and take down.

The Flip-N-Lite meets or exceeds all OSHA and ANSI standards and is Type IA rated to hold 300 lbs.

