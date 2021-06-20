Amazon’s 131-piece hand tool set just hit $45.50 for Prime Day, more from $31 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is offering the its Amazon Basics 131-piece Hand Tool Set for $45.66 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If you’d like to have an expansive, all-in-one tool set at your disposal, Amazon has you covered with this 131-piece kit. With it you’ll be ready to tackle everything from basic household repairs to everyday projects. Examples of what you’ll find inside range from hex keys to combination wrenches, precision screwdrivers, a hammer, and the list goes on. Everything is contained and easily organized using the included hard-shell case. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool sets on sale from $31.

More tool sets on sale:

Why stop there when there are several other tools currently on sale? Some of the options found in our home goods guide include the Matebo HPT 18V brushless impact driver for $79, the expansive BOSCH 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set at $31, a SKIL Digital Line Laser Level for $30, and even Amazon’s 51-piece Precision Screwdriver Set at $11.50. Oh, and be sure to routinely keep your eye on our Prime Day guide to quickly get up to date on the latest price drops.

Amazon Basics 131-piece Hand Tool Set features:

131-piece hand tool set for basic household repairs and everyday projects; includes 16 hex keys, 6 combination wrenches, 4 precision screwdrivers, 8-ounce claw hammer, 6-inch long nose pliers, and more (scroll down to view complete list)

Made of durable heat-treated and chrome-plated alloy steel for long-lasting, corrosion-resistant strength

