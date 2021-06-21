FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All of Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones fall to new all-time lows, more from $115

-
From $115

After seeing a collection of Samsung Galaxy handsets go on sale, Amazon is now continuing the Prime Day savings over to a collection of other Android handsets headlined by the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, beats our previous mention by $30, and is a new all-time low. Having just launched at the start of the year, the latest budget-focused flagship offering from Motorola arrives to take on the Pixel 4a with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside 2-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 460 customers. Head below for more from $115.

Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphone deals:

Other notable Android deals:

Alongside all of the other Prime Day 2021 offers, we’re tracking some notable discounts on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at new all-time lows. Ranging from the latest S21 handsets and some more affordable models, you’ll be able to save as much as $400 across the lineup.

Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone features:

motorola one 5G ace is here which could only mean one thing. Super-fast 5G speed for all. Now you don’t have to spend a fortune for movies that download in seconds, ultra-clear video chats, and games without the wait. And 5G speed is just the start. Go over two days on a single charge with a 5000 mAh battery. View everything in vivid, true-to-life color on the 6.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display. Capture sharper low-light photos, ultra-wide angle shots, and more with the 48 MP camera system. And get the speed you crave with the latest Qualcomm processor. The future is fast, and it’s here today with motorola one 5G ace.

