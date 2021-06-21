PowerA Switch/Xbox gear from $11 for Prime Day: Controllers, Mobile Gaming Clip, more

We are now tracking a series of notable PowerA Prime Day deals over at Amazon. Prime members can now score the brand’s popular Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $37.99 shipped in multiple colorways and styles. Regularly $50, this is 25% off the going rate, a new all-time low on some designs, and the best we can find. Alongside Bluetooth 5.0 and custom mappable advanced gaming buttons, this one has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30-hours as well as motion controls, and more. You’ll find everything from the Mario Pop design (seen above) to Cuphead, Pokemon, Apex Legends editions, and more at today’s deal price. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers. More Xbox PowerA Prime Day deals below.

Xbox PowerA Prime Day deals:

Alongside today’s rare Nintendo Switch Lite console bundle sale, we are also tracking a new all-time low on Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit sets. Then head over to our Prime Day game deals roundup for deep deals on Ghost of Tsushima, Monster Hunter Rise, God of War, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Bravely Default II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming buttons

Ergonomic design with standard button layout

Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Internal rechargeable battery for up to 30 hours of gameplay

