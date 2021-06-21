Bundle Nintendo’s Switch Lite with a first-party 128GB microSD card at $200 for Prime Day

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB microSD Card for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, the Switch Lite itself normally goes for $199 and the bundled microSD card adds at least another $20 in value. If you’ve yet to pick up a Switch, or maybe just need an additional unit for others in the household to play Animal Crossing on, then this is a great deal. The Switch Lite doesn’t have removable Joy-Cons or the ability to dock, but that allows it to take on a much more compact form-factor, perfect for summer traveling. It’s just as powerful as the standard Switch for portable gaming, and having a spare console around is never a bad thing. Plus the included microSD card ensures that you can keep several games downloaded at one time ready to go for longer car trips or plane rides. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Keep your brand-new Switch Lite protected when you score a Prime Day deal on this TPU protective case. Right now it’s on sale for under $6.50, while it normally fetches $14. That’s over a 50% price drop and you’ll find that it adds an ample amount of protection to your portable gaming station.

Don’t forget to swing by our Prime Day game deals that’s still live as well as our shopping hub for more information on other discounts that we’ve tracked during the sale extravaganza. We’ll be here around the clock bringing you the best discount as they happen.

More on the Nintendo Switch Lite:

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price For every member of your family, there’s a member of ours

Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Incredible speeds in a microSD card officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch system

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!