Best Prime Day game deals: Returnal, Tsushima, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Zelda, Sackboy, more

This is the place to find all of the best Prime Day game deals starting off with a new all-time low on Returnal for PS5 at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this one is now at the lowest price it has ever been offered for on Amazon. A truly next-generation experience, this one drops players into a challenging procedural world that changes a little bit each time you explore it. “After crash-landing on a shape-shifting world, selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her Escape.” But there are plenty more notable Prime Day game deals waiting for you down below including Ghost of Tsushima, Monster Hunter Rise, God of War, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Bravely Default II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit hits Amazon low at $75 (Reg. $100)
- 9to5Toys Best of E3 2021: Zelda, Elden Ring, Guardians, more
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
Today’s best game deals:
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $23 (Reg. $35+)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $17 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hollow Knight Switch $9.50 (Reg. $15)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $20)
- Metro Exodus: Gold $19.50 (Reg. $65)
- w/ PS Plus-only
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also part of Amazon’s B2G1 FREE sale
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch $24 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Or Gold Edition$15 (Reg. $40+)
- Dead Cells Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass $26 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE game promotion
- XCOM 2 Switch Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gears Tactics $20 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $31.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22
Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month
Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon
Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now
