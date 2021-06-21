FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Prime Day game deals: Returnal, Tsushima, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Zelda, Sackboy, more

Reg. $70 $50

This is the place to find all of the best Prime Day game deals starting off with a new all-time low on Returnal for PS5 at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this one is now at the lowest price it has ever been offered for on Amazon. A truly next-generation experience, this one drops players into a challenging procedural world that changes a little bit each time you explore it. “After crash-landing on a shape-shifting world, selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her Escape.” But there are plenty more notable Prime Day game deals waiting for you down below including Ghost of Tsushima, Monster Hunter Rise, God of War, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Bravely Default II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

