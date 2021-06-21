FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rachio 3 HomeKit smart sprinkler controllers fall to new lows from $142.50 for Prime Day

-
New lows From $142.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controllers from $142.50 shipped. Our favorite is the 16-zone HomeKit-enabled Sprinkler Controller for $170.09. You’d normally pay $210 or more, with our last mention being $179 and today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have a sprinkler system that runs rain or shine, then Rachio claims that you can save “up to 30-50% on your monthly water bill” by using its controller. How does it accomplish this? Well, there’s built-in weather intelligence that can automatically skip watering after rain, wind, freezes, or other events. Alongside this, there’s also an app that allows you to tell your sprinklers to run, and it even works with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit for voice commands. Rated 4.7/5 stars. If you don’t need 16 zones, then the 8-zone controller can be picked up for $142.50 today, as well.

On a tighter budget? Wyze Sprinkler Controller is a great alternative. For Prime Day, it’s on sale for $43.50 if you’re a Prime member and head to checkout. That’s a 25% discount and marks one of the best prices we can track. While it doesn’t have HomeKit integrations, you’ll find that it sports a sleek design and can control eight zones at once. This is far from the only Wyze deal that we’re tracking, as there’s plenty more to check out in our massive smart home roundup going on right now.

If you’re after other ways to make your home smarter, we have plenty of other discounts for you to browse. As we mentioned above, we have a smart home roundup right here, but there’s also the ecobee SmartThermostat at $198, Google’s Nest Prime Day sale from $13, and much more. Don’t forget to give  our Prime Day hub  a look for the other discounts we’ve found in various categories, and be sure to take a peek at out our New Green Deals for other ways to help the environment out.

More on the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller:

  • Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!
  • Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.
  • Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

