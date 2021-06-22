Amazon’s #1 best-selling telescope is at a 12+ month low of $196, more from $17 for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of outdoor photography and telescope deals from $17. Our favorite is the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Telescope for $195.99 shipped. You’d normally pay over $280 for this telescope and today’s deal sets a 12+ month low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This powerful reflector telescope makes it easy to spot celestial bodies from your backyard. It has a 130mm optic with two slow-motion control knobs allowing you to make precise adjustments. You’ll find two eyepieces in the package, including 20mm and 10mm focal lengths, a tripod, and StarPointer red dot finderscope. If you’ve been wanting to get into either astrophotography, or just gazing at the sky, this is a great starter telescope. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 2,000 at-home astronomers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. There are dozens of other similar deals at Amazon right now for Prime Day with prices from $17, so be sure to check this landing page for more. Head below for more.

Another standout deal from today’s roundup is this Celestron 3-Axis Universal Smartphone Adapter for $43.99 shipped. This is also down from its $60 normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. It’d be the perfect pair with today’s lead deal as it would allow you to capture pictures of celestial bodies with your smartphone’s camera. Given that it has 3-axis movement, you’ll be able to dial in the angle and everything for the perfect framing. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Powerful reflector telescope: The Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ telescope is a powerful reflector telescope for astronomy beginners. It features fully-coated glass optics, a sturdy and lightweight frame, 2 eyepieces, a StarPointer red dot finderscope and an adjustable tripod.

High-quality 130mm optics: The heart of the system is a 130mm glass optic objective lens. The AstroMaster mount features 2 slow-motion control knobs that allow you to make precision adjustments. Resolution (Rayleigh)- 1.07 arc seconds.Optical Tube:Aluminum

Quick setup & lightweight frame: This telescope for kids and adults to be used together features a lightweight frame manual German Equatorial mount for smooth and accurate pointing. Setup is quick and easy, with no tools required for assembly.

