Dash kitchen appliances from $20: Air fryers, bread makers, and much more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Dash kitchen appliances. Our top pick is the Dash Tasti Crisp 1000W Electric Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If you’re like me, you routinely crave fried foods, but don’t like the mess that comes from oil. Thankfully today’s deal can curb the use of oil entirely while still cooking crispy french fries, onion rings, and more. Added fat is curbed by 70-80% even though food will still taste the same. A 2.6-quart capacity allows you to cook 1-pound of fries or up to a dozen wings at once. Well over 16,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating. Continue reading to find more Dash kitchen appliance deals from $20.

More Dash appliance deals:

Why stop there when our home goods guide is packed with a bunch of notable discounts? Headliners include the Traeger Pro Series 575 Smart Grill/Smoker at $699, a batch of Medify air purifiers from $83, and even a selection of Yankee Candle offerings as low as $9. And for when you’re ready to relax, scope out these Prime Day sofa deals from $236 alongside Casper, Zinus, and other bed markdowns from $24. Finally, don’t forget you can quickly catch up on the latest and greatest Prime Day discounts right here.

Dash Tasti Crisp 1000W Electric Air Fryer features:

Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer uses AirCrisp Technology instead of oil to reduce added fat by 70-80% without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food.

Short on time? Simply load the 2.6-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy, every time.Cord length: 31.5

The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch handle makes it safe and easy to use!

