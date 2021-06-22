FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dash kitchen appliances from $20: Air fryers, bread makers, and much more up to 40% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2021Dash
40% off From $20

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Dash kitchen appliances. Our top pick is the Dash Tasti Crisp 1000W Electric Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If you’re like me, you routinely crave fried foods, but don’t like the mess that comes from oil. Thankfully today’s deal can curb the use of oil entirely while still cooking crispy french fries, onion rings, and more. Added fat is curbed by 70-80% even though food will still taste the same. A 2.6-quart capacity allows you to cook 1-pound of fries or up to a dozen wings at once. Well over 16,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating. Continue reading to find more Dash kitchen appliance deals from $20.

More Dash appliance deals:

Why stop there when our home goods guide is packed with a bunch of notable discounts? Headliners include the Traeger Pro Series 575 Smart Grill/Smoker at $699, a batch of Medify air purifiers from $83, and even a selection of Yankee Candle offerings as low as $9. And for when you’re ready to relax, scope out these Prime Day sofa deals from $236 alongside Casper, Zinus, and other bed markdowns from $24. Finally, don’t forget you can quickly catch up on the latest and greatest Prime Day discounts right here.

Dash Tasti Crisp 1000W Electric Air Fryer features:

  • Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer uses AirCrisp Technology instead of oil to reduce added fat by 70-80% without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food.
  • Short on time? Simply load the 2.6-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy, every time.Cord length: 31.5
  • The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch handle makes it safe and easy to use!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Prime Day 2021 Dash

About the Author

Prime Day mirrorless camera deals offer up to $750 off ...
Amazon offers Reebok shoes and apparel up to 40% off fr...
Bose ANC Wireless headphones 700 see $150 cut to new lo...
Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set plunges ...
Logitech LIGHTSPEED gaming mice see new lows up to 33% ...
SanDisk, Seagate, and G-Tech external SSD Prime Day dea...
Score a new OtterBox case for your iPhone 12 series dev...
Prime Day slashes premium Avalon water coolers as low a...
Show More Comments

Related

31% off

Prime Day slashes premium Avalon water coolers as low as $120 (Up to 31% off)

From $120 Learn More
$245 off

Prime Day kitchenware from $4: Calphalon, multi-cookers, cookware, more up to $245 off

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Breville’s rarely discounted Joule Sous Vide cooker now $160 at Amazon (Reg. up to $250)

$160 Learn More

Drop gas/oil with deluxe $500 electric mower and $300 off our favorite ebikes in New Green Deals

Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
Save 29%

Start your Pinterest-perfect kitchen with up to 29% off Chef’s Path storage containers from $19

From $19 Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $200

Instant Pot Prime Day deals are now live from $50: Duo Plus, Max 8-quart, Pro, air fryer, more

$57+ Learn More