Traeger Pro Series 575 Grill/Smoker can be controlled via smartphone + Alexa at $100 off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Traeger Pro Series 575 Grill/Smoker for $699 shipped with the price reflecting at checkout. For comparison, this is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to the Amazon low we’ve only seen once before. Traeger grills don’t use gas or charcoal to cook. Instead, it uses wood pellets that add a smokey flavor to your meal should that be something you’re interested in. It’s essentially a 6-in-1 machine, as it can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ on the same grill grates. WiFIRE technology also allows you to start the grill through a Traeger app and control the grill from anywhere, with an Alexa integration so you can even control it with simple voice commands. Rated 4.8/5 stars from hundreds of happy at-home pitmasters.

If you’ll be keeping your new Traeger outdoors, then we recommend picking up this official full-length cover for $60 to help protect your new investment from the elements. It’s made to fit the Pro Series 575 specifically and stretches essentially to the floor, that way there’s almost no exposure to rain, snow, or even the sun when you’re not cooking. We also recommend grabbing a 20-pound bag of Traeger’s Signature Blend Pellets for just $19 on Amazon. It’s a #1 best-seller and a great way to jump-start your smoking game.

A must when smoking is knowing both the internal temperature of your meat as well as the ambient temp of the smoker. MEATER does just that and is entirely wireless, connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network so you can monitor it from anywhere. It’s currently on sale for $79, which is both a new low and 21% off its normal going rate. We have plenty of other grilling/smoking thermometers on sale in our roundup with pricing from $5, so be sure to give that a look. After you finish your smoker setup, swing by our Prime Day guide for the best discounts that we’ve found during the event.

More on the Traeger Pro Series Grill/Smoker:

  • Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste; The Pro 575 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control
  • WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows the user to control the grill from anywhere; Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice
  • The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill; The Porcelain grill grates makes clean up a breeze

