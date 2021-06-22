FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Le Creuset’s Cast-Iron Square Grill Skillet hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day at $60+ off

-
Reg. $160+ $100

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Square Grill Skillet at $99.95 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $161 at Amazon, this same pan will run you $195 at Williams Sonoma and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is at least $61 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low as well. While there are more affordable alternatives out there, this is one cast-iron skillet that could last you for many years with an included lifetime warranty. Oven- and broiler-safe, this can features ridges that “impart tasty grill marks on food” and allow for “lower-fat cooking.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

For something similar but far more affordable, consider this 10-inch Square Grill Pan at under $29 shipped instead. It certainly won’t come with the lifetime warranty, nor will it be nearly as robust a build quality, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the Le Creuset prices. 

Just make sure you check out this ongoing Anova sous vide deal, the Prime Day Instant Pot offers, and this wide-ranging Amazon Basics home goods essentials sale from $5. We also have the Traeger Pro Series 575 Grill/Smoker at $100 off and more in our home goods guide. Then check out the still live SodaStream sparkling water maker price drops and everything else in our Prime Day 2021 deal hub

More on the Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Square Grill Skillet:

  • Square grill pan made of even-heating enameled cast iron
  • Ridges impart tasty grill marks on food and allow for lower-fat cooking
  • Cast-iron handle and opposite helper handle facilitate convenient transport
  • Hand washing recommended; oven- and broiler-safe

